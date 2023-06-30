Dr. Moshe Lewis Strikes a Chord with 'Music and Medicine' A Trailblazing Podcast Uniting Healing and Harmony
Music is Life's Medicine”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Moshe Lewis, a distinguished figure in both the medical and music worlds, is thrilled to announce the launch of his captivating new podcast, "Music and Medicine." With an impressive background in medicine, performing arts, and celebrity collaborations, Dr. Lewis combines his passions to bring listeners an engaging and informative podcast like no other.
Dr. Lewis's journey as a pianist began under the tutelage of his adopted mother, Ruby Clausell. His talent took him to the prestigious Cami Hall in New York City, where he performed captivating recitals. He further honed his skills at the renowned Julliard School of Music and later pursued Pre-Med Studies at Cornell University, all while continuing to mesmerize audiences with his piano performances alongside esteemed institutions such as the Metropolitan Opera, The New York City Opera, and the Bolshoi Ballet.
After completing his medical studies at New York University and The Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Dr. Lewis specialized in Otolaryngology at Charles Drew University and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Tufts University. Alongside his medical career, Dr. Lewis maintained his musical passion, often collaborating with professional singers and musicians. His dedication to both fields has garnered him immense respect and admiration from his peers.
The culmination of his experiences and expertise has led to the creation of the podcast "Music and Medicine." With each episode, Dr. Lewis dives into the intersection between these two worlds, exploring the profound impact music can have on our physical and mental well-being. Through captivating conversations with influential figures, Dr. Lewis delves into the therapeutic power of music, sharing insights and stories that resonate with listeners.
"Music and Medicine" has already featured a lineup of remarkable guests, including music industry icons such as Dionne Warwick, Gerald Albright, Shanice, Mindi Abair, Freda Payne, Marilyn McCoo, Larry Dunn, and Leon Sylvers III. Dr. Lewis's ability to engage with renowned personalities and his in-depth knowledge of medicine makes each episode a truly enlightening experience.
As an Associate member of the LA Press Club and a sought-after expert and consultant, Dr. Moshe Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge and a genuine passion for his craft to each episode of "Music and Medicine." Listeners can expect thought-provoking discussions, uplifting stories, and valuable takeaways that bridge the gap between music and health.
About Dr. Moshe Lewis:
Dr. Moshe Lewis is a highly accomplished physician and musician renowned for his expertise in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. With a rich musical background and extensive medical training, Dr. Lewis explores the fascinating connection between music and health through his engaging podcast, "Music and Medicine."
