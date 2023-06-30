Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Historical Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Hoyt and the reappointment of John Browning Jr. and Michael Francis to the Florida Historical Commission.

David Hoyt

Hoyt is the Executive Director of Development for the Heartland Institute. He was previously a Senior Consultant for AC Fitzgerald & Associates and the Founder and President of Liberty Development Group. Hoyt earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Tulane University.

John Browning Jr.

Browning is the Senior Vice President of Political Affairs for the Goodman Company and the President of Browning Consulting. He is a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and was appointed to the National Council of Surface Transportation Research by former President George H.W. Bush. Browning earned his associate degree from St. Johns River State College and his bachelor’s degree in business management from Florida State University.

Michael Francis, PhD

Francis is a Professor and the Endowed Chair of Florida Studies at the University of South Florida. He is a board member of the University of Florida Historic St. Augustine Commission. Francis earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Alberta and his doctorate in colonial Spanish American history with a specialization in Spanish Florida from the University of Cambridge.

