Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Six to the Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Melanie Brown-Woofter, Sheriff Chad Chronister, Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Dean Inserra, Rabbi Meir Kessler, and Sheriff Chris Nocco to the Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council.

Melanie Brown-Woofter

Brown-Woofter is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Council for Community Mental Health. She is the Immediate Past President of the Tallahassee Kiwanis Club and a current member of the National Council for Behavioral Health. Brown-Woofter earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Florida.

Sheriff Chad Chronister

Sheriff Chronister is the Hillsborough County Sheriff. He was the Vice Chair of the Hillsborough County Public Safety Coordinating Council and the Criminal Justice Subcommittee Chair of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. Sheriff Chronister earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Saint Leo University.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell

Sheriff Grinnell is the Lake County Sheriff. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He serves on the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission and the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors. Sheriff Grinnell earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Warner Southern College.

Dean Inserra

Inserra is the Founding and Lead Pastor of City Church Tallahassee. He is an Executive Committee Member of the Southern Baptist Convention and previously served on the Florida Baptist Association Board of Trustees. Inserra earned his bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Liberty University and his master’s degree in theological studies from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Rabbi Meir Kessler

Rabbi Kessler is the Director of the Jewish Recovery Center and a Chaplain at Caron Renaissance. He has dedicated almost 20 years advocating on behalf of recovering addicts and addicts in need of treatment. Rabbi Kessler earned his Rabbinical Ordination from Central Yeshivat Tomchei Temimim Kfar Chabad.

Sheriff Chris Nocco

Sheriff Nocco is the Pasco County Sheriff. He is a member of the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Advisory Council and the Florida Human Trafficking Task Force. He previously served on Florida’s Constitutional Revision Commission. Sheriff Nocco earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Delaware.

