Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nicole Newlon and the reappointment of Jeff Harrington, Lee Maggard, John Mitten, and Rebecca Schulkowski to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.

Nicole Newlon

Newlon is an Attorney at Johnson, Newlon & DeCort, P.A. and is a former City Commissioner for Dade City. She is the Section/Division Immediate Past Chair of the Federal Litigation Section of the Federal Bar Association. Newlon earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida, her master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida, and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

Jeff Harrington, PhD

Harrington is the Chief Deputy Sheriff at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Previously, he was the Chief of Police at the New Port Richey Police Department and served on the board of the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association. Harrington earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Norwich University and his doctorate in organization and management from Capella University.

Lee Maggard

Maggard is the Vice President and Credit Officer for BankFlorida in Dade City. He serves on the board of the Academy at the Farm and has been involved with the Rotary Club of Zephyrhills. Maggard earned an associate degree from Pasco-Hernando State College and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

John Mitten

Mitten is the franchise owner of Chick-fil-A in Spring Hill and a former Chairman of the Hernando County Commission. He is active in his community with the United Way of Hernando County, the YMCA of Hernando County, Jericho Road Ministries, and Hope Children’s Home of Tampa. Mitten earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University.

Rebecca Schulkowski

Schulkowski is President at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel. She is a member of the Western Florida Chapter of the American Chapter of Healthcare Executives and is a graduate of Leadership St. Pete. Schulkowski earned her master’s degree in business administration from Wilmington University and her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###