HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides an update on the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project, from Punahou Street to the Kapiʻolani Interchange.

During the weeks of Sunday July 9 and July 16, construction will begin Phase 1F, where project limits will shift to the Punahou Street off-ramp and University Avenue off-ramp. This will allow motorists access to the eastbound H-1 Freeway at the University Avenue Interchange. On the week of July 23, the closure location will switch back to Phase 1G, from the Punahou Street off-ramp to the Kapiʻolani Interchange. These limits will remain in place until the project is completed in September 2023, weather permitting.

Roadwork details are as follows, all work is weather permitting:

Week of Sunday, July 9: Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from Punahou Street to the University Avenue Interchange, from 8:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. One lane will be open on the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23). Motorists may enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway by the University Avenue on-ramp. See below to view the detour map of Phase 1F.

Week of Sunday, July 16: Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway closed from Punahou Street to the University Avenue Interchange, from 8:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. Two lanes will be open on the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23). Motorists may enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway by the University Avenue on-ramp. See below to view the detour map of Phase 1F.

Week of Sunday, July 23, through September: Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway closed from Punahou Street to the Kapiʻolani Interchange, from 8:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. Two lanes will be open on the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23). Motorists may enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway by the King Street on-ramp. See below to view the detour map of Phase 1G.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite assisting with work zone safety. First Responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone.

