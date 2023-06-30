Submit Release
Twink of Pink Fairies, Pretty Things and Tomorrow Fame Announces the Release of his New Solo Album, Think Pink V

Twink - Think Pink V Cover

Twink - Think Pink V

The Follow-Up to His Iconic Think Pink Album. OUT NOW!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This new studio album from psychedelic rock icon Twink, best known as a member of Tomorrow, The Pink Fairies and The Pretty Things is a follow up to his seminal 1970 solo album Think Pink which is held in high regard as one of the founding albums of the psychedelic genre.

Think Pink V, the next instalment of this epic journey, was recorded in 2022 and mixed in early 2023.

Twink was playing tour dates around the world, even in countries such as China, before lockdown and he’s now looking forward to returning to the live scene armed with this album of new material.

Twink said of the release: "The time of Five has arrived. I am wondering what you will make of it? That’s the same question I had when the original Think Pink was finished in 1969 and released in the US in 1970 & in the UK in 1971. It has been fabulous working with Ed Sykes & Dionne Corona again. We did have fun putting it together…"

The album is OUT NOW and available from:
Amazon CD: https://geni.us/ThinkPinkVcd
Apple Music: https://geni.us/ThinkPinkVam
Spotify: https://geni.us/ThinkPinkVsp

All orders of Think Pink V via the Cherry Red website will receive (while stocks last) a free hand-signed postcard: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product-tag/twink/

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


