IWTC San Diego Celebrates Spring Enlisted Advancement

A total of 25 petty officers were recognized across the command in San Diego and training sites in Washington, Hawaii, and Japan.

Friends and family were in attendance to proudly “frock” their Sailors to the next paygrade, which is an administrative authorization to assume the title and wear the uniform of a higher pay grade without entitlement to the pay and allowances of that grade—a tradition that provides early recognition for Sailors selected for promotion.

Frocked personnel consisted of instructors, staff, and students in multiple courses including: Cryptologic Technician Collections 1st Class Wesley Devoss; Electronics Technicians 1st Class Lewis Eleanor, Jonathan Cavalluzzi, and Diego Murrietta; Information Technology Specialists 1st Class Renezimichael Banez, Mike Garza, Jesus Marreronavarro, Francis Marte, Stephanie Poe, Jorge Roggero, Donzel Simuel, Logan Smith, Lorenzell Terry, Melanie Vanhees, and Matthew Volk; Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jadan Zetina; Information Technology Specialists 2nd Class Cameron Johnson, Zachary Lafser, Deandra Littlejohn, Jacob Masner, Maximillia Owens, Nichole Tann, and Roshaw Murraine; and Cryptologic Technicians Collections 3rd Class Daniel Hect, and Jaqwan Johnson.

IWTC San Diego’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Greg Gabriel, highlighted the importance of friends and family participating in their loved ones Navy traditions.

“These noteworthy accomplishments by our Sailors would not be possible without the selfless, loving encouragement of our families and friends. Their steadfast support is truly vital to the continued success of our Navy,” said Gabriel.

IWTC San Diego also had several senior enlisted advancement selections this year as Cryptologic Technician Technical Senior Chief Gary Bixby screened for master chief and Cryptologic Technician Collection Chiefs Elizabeth Stanton, and Julius Fair, and Information Technology Specialist Chief Michael Schwartz were all frocked to senior chief.

