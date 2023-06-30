Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,089 in the last 365 days.

MDC to hold workshop July 22 for landowners interested in woodland habitats

Body

MANSFIELD, Mo. – Woodland habitats can have benefits for both wildlife and humans.

People who are interested in managing or establishing woodland habitats on their land should plan to attend a Woodland Workshop from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on July 22. This event, which is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), will be held on a private farm in Wright County near Mansfield. Space is limited to 15 individuals. People can register at https://forms.gle/ZTyFRZkSxPiR4tKt5.

Although the terms “forest” and “woodland” are sometimes used interchangeably, they actually are two distinct habitats. A forest has a canopy that’s primarily closed and allows little light to reach the ground. Forests also have several overlapping layers of trees, shade-tolerant shrubs, and a sparse ground-cover layer of soft-stemmed plants.

Woodland habitats, on the other hand, have a more open canopy and this sparse cover overhead allows more sunlight to reach the ground. As a result, the ground is a mix of native grasses, wildflowers, and sedges. Woodland areas are high-quality habitat for turkey, deer, and other wildlife. This, in turn, provides hunting and wildlife viewing benefits for landowners.

At the July 22 program, MDC Private Land Conservationist Danita Rechkemmer and NWTF Wildlife Biologist Will Rechkemmer will discuss the strategies involved in restoring or maintaining an oak woodland area (a type of woodland where oaks are the predominant tree species). They will also talk about cost-share opportunities that are available to landowners.

The program will include a walking tour of parts of the farm over uneven ground and un-mowed areas. Participants should bring bug spray, sunscreen, a hat, and comfortable walking shoes. This program is limited to 15 people.

For more information, contact Danita Rechkemmer at 417-683-4212, ext. 5050 or at Danita.Rehkemmer@mdc.mo.gov. People can also get information about this program by contacting Will Rechkemmer at wrechkemmer@nwtf.net.

You just read:

MDC to hold workshop July 22 for landowners interested in woodland habitats

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more