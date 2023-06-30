MDC to hold workshop July 22 for landowners interested in woodland habitats

Body

MANSFIELD, Mo. – Woodland habitats can have benefits for both wildlife and humans.

People who are interested in managing or establishing woodland habitats on their land should plan to attend a Woodland Workshop from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on July 22. This event, which is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), will be held on a private farm in Wright County near Mansfield. Space is limited to 15 individuals. People can register at https://forms.gle/ZTyFRZkSxPiR4tKt5.

Although the terms “forest” and “woodland” are sometimes used interchangeably, they actually are two distinct habitats. A forest has a canopy that’s primarily closed and allows little light to reach the ground. Forests also have several overlapping layers of trees, shade-tolerant shrubs, and a sparse ground-cover layer of soft-stemmed plants.

Woodland habitats, on the other hand, have a more open canopy and this sparse cover overhead allows more sunlight to reach the ground. As a result, the ground is a mix of native grasses, wildflowers, and sedges. Woodland areas are high-quality habitat for turkey, deer, and other wildlife. This, in turn, provides hunting and wildlife viewing benefits for landowners.

At the July 22 program, MDC Private Land Conservationist Danita Rechkemmer and NWTF Wildlife Biologist Will Rechkemmer will discuss the strategies involved in restoring or maintaining an oak woodland area (a type of woodland where oaks are the predominant tree species). They will also talk about cost-share opportunities that are available to landowners.

The program will include a walking tour of parts of the farm over uneven ground and un-mowed areas. Participants should bring bug spray, sunscreen, a hat, and comfortable walking shoes. This program is limited to 15 people.

For more information, contact Danita Rechkemmer at 417-683-4212, ext. 5050 or at Danita.Rehkemmer@mdc.mo.gov. People can also get information about this program by contacting Will Rechkemmer at wrechkemmer@nwtf.net.