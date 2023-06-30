Fitness, Wellness, and Educational Community Events for July
The warmth of summer is here, and with it an expanded roster of indoor and outdoor activities open to the community. We wanted to take an opportunity to highlight the many options available to make the most of your summer. Shaking up your self-care can come in many forms, from trying a new form of exercise, to learning new skills or stories, to even sharing a live music experience with your community, friends and family. We wanted to highlight some helpful free and paid events below, and invite you to explore them:
- Interested in starting up an exercise routine, but want structured classes, or to try a different approach to getting into fitness? Bostonmagazine.com offers a list of gyms to explore that feature boxing, pilates, martial arts, and more.
-
Linked here is Eventbrite’s list of free sports and fitness events in the Boston area.
-
Boston Central.com also features a page that offers more fitness events for kids and families.
-
This list of summer learning programs for adults and families is searchable by area.
-
The Boston Public Library maintains an ongoing calendar of educational and community celebration events for people of all ages, including many summer series.
- This list of free and paid summer concerts features numerous different local venues and musical genres, and it is an excellent way to experience incredible live music in the community with friends and family.
From all of us here at the EAP, have a restful July.