Council Will Raise Flag for Venezuela Day

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela declared its independence on July 5, 1811, marking a significant moment in the country's history and its journey towards self-determination.

Venezuela Day celebrates the bravery and resilience of the Venezuelan people in their fight for freedom and their commitment to democratic values and principles. The community enriches and enhances the City of Boston through its friendship, business, sports, politics, education, dance, literature, and arts.

Raising the flag of Venezuela serves as a visible symbol of solidarity and support for the Venezuelan people and their ongoing pursuit of happiness and prosperity. The Council recognized the 213th anniversary of the independence of the Bolivarian of Venezuela and will raise the flag of Venezuela on City Hall Plaza on July 6, 2023.