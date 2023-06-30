The Council also adopted a resolution recognizing July 1, 2023 as Somali Independence Day. The Independence Day of Somalia is a national holiday observed annually in Somalia, and the diaspora worldwide as a representation of their significant milestone, and symbolizing their sovereignty and self-determination.

The Somali people have a rich and vibrant history, marked by their struggle for independence and the establishment of the Somali Republic whereby the Somali Republic was formed on July 1, 1960, as a unification of the Trust Territory of Italian Somaliland and British Somaliland.

The Somali community in Boston is part of the fabric of this city, with many community organizations, businesses, and cultural centers throughout. Similar to many immigrant groups before them, Somali Americans sought shelter in Boston to escape war and persecution, to find opportunities, and to better their lives and the lives of their children.

The Council recognizes the Somali community and their valuable contributions to Boston.