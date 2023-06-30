During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing the month of June 2023 as Immigrant Heritage Month. The celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month started in 2014, to give people across the United States an opportunity to explore their own heritage and celebrate the shared diversity that forms the unique fabric of America.

The United States has a rich history of welcoming immigrants from around the world, who have contributed immeasurably and played a pivotal role in shaping us into a diverse and inclusive society.

Individuals and families choose to make Boston home for a wealth of reasons. Migrants may be joining family already settled here, they may be fleeing violence, repression or natural disaster in their country of origin, or lack of economic opportunities for themselves and their families.

The immigrant community in Boston is an active one, with many community organizations and businesses, and cultural centers throughout, and establishing a designated month fosters awareness, understanding, and appreciation for the immigrant experience among citizens, residents and policymakers.