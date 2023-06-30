FEMA Honors Pride Month with Series of Nationwide Events, Releases PSA Celebrating LGBTQ+ Workforce

WASHINGTON -- This month, FEMA joined the entire Biden-Harris Administration in celebrating Pride Month by hosting a series of events across the nation to reaffirm the agency’s commitment to inclusivity and strengthening the work we do to better engage the LGBTQ+ community before, during and after disasters.

On the final day of Pride Month, FEMA Region 3, together with the nation’s Ready Campaign, released a public service announcement encouraging LGBTQ+ people to take steps to prepare themselves and their communities for disasters.



VIDEO: Celebrate Pride Month by Being Prepared

Over the course of the month, FEMA hosted a series of regional LGBTQ+ roundtables nationwide to further raise awareness of issues facing this community and how to make sure that they are prepared when disaster strikes.

“It is important that resources be available to all disaster survivors to ensure equitable assistance and support,” said FEMA Region 2 Administrator David Warrington. “The LGBTQ+ roundtable discussions held in New Jersey and Puerto Rico are a true testament of our commitment to inclusion. Community events of this type allow us to learn more about the unique challenges facing the community, as well the opportunities within community. Through respect, understanding and collaboration, we can ensure equitable program delivery.”

“It is important to understand the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community during disaster to ensure we are achieving equity for all survivors,” said FEMA Region 7 Administrator Andrea Spillars. “Our entire team learned a lot, and the conversation will be a great springboard for future planning efforts. I’m thrilled by the new connections we have built with the community in St. Louis.”

“Honest feedback is critical. Hearing from LGBTQ+ partners during our Pride in Emergency Management Roundtable helps us assess and plan for improvement in our readiness and disaster work,” said FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton. “We will continue to engage communities in Oakland and across the state as we work to help people before, during and after disasters.”

Region 9 Administrator Fenton and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis also gave a joint presentation during the Region 9 roundtable on how they engaged LGBTQ+ advocates during their time on the White House National Mpox Response Taskforce. These engagements were critical in reducing barriers for vaccine access and developing culturally competent messaging to effectively engage communities that needed this vaccine the most.

FEMA’s Pride Month events further support the Biden-Harris Administration’s overall efforts to champion the rights of LGBTQ+ people across the country. To learn more about the actions this administration has taken to advance LGBTQ+ equality, please visit here.



Ocean, N.J. -- FEMA Region 2 hosts LGBTQ+ town hall to learn from LGTBQ+ community members. (FEMA Photo)



San Juan, P.R. -- FEMA Region 2 staff and LGBTQ+ leaders meet to discuss disaster preparedness. (FEMA photo)



St. Louis -- FEMA Region 7 hosts LGBTQ+ roundtable in Missouri. (FEMA Photo)



Oakland, Calif. -- FEMA leadership meet in Region 9 to discuss disaster preparedness and the LGBTQ+ community. (FEMA photo)



Oakland, Calif. -- Dr. Daskalakis and Region 9 Administrator Fenton discuss the importance of using culturally competent messaging during the Mpox outbreak. (FEMA photo)