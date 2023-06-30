Sound Cybersecurity Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security for Clients

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Sound Cybersecurity, a managed security service provider based in Eastern Washington that serves businesses throughout the United States.

This partnership will help Sound Cybersecurity's clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Sound Cybersecurity has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“Combining forces with EasyDMARC has provided a way for us to gather and make sense of the complicated DMARC reports for our valued clients, as well as make it much easier to watch for problems and change SPF and DMARC settings when needed,” said Stephen Jordan, Owner of Sound Cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sound Cybersecurity to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Sound Cybersecurity

Sound Cybersecurity is a cybersecurity company helping small businesses go head-to-head with cybersecurity threats. Whether businesses have their own IT staff or they outsource their IT needs, Sound Cybersecurity’s mission is to work with them to provide services that fill the gaps in their cyber defenses and improve their cybersecurity posture.

www.SoundCybersecurity.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com