Tuuti Agency Assists in Executing 21st Annual Meridian Chamber Golf Event

Over $60,000 Raised at 21st Annual Meridian Chamber of Golf Tournament

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday, June 14th marked the 21st Annual Meridian Chamber Golf Tournament — the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Chamber. Falcon Crest Golf Course hosted over 220 golfers, sponsors, volunteers, and staff.

This year, Tuuti, a creative communications agency, had the opportunity to facilitate the event from start to finish. The event services began back in April of 2023 and concluded in mid-June. The tournament successfully raised almost 65,000 dollars to support the Meridian Chamber in events like the leadership programs, networking events, committee development work, and more!

Caylie Shelton, Director of PR and Events for Tuuti, shares, “Working with the Chamber on this golf event was such a great experience. In the past, I have been involved with Chamber events, specifically on the Women in Leadership committee. That previous relationship helped drive the success of the tournament. With this being one of their biggest events of the year, it was very rewarding to watch it all come together.

Nikki Allemand, PBS celebrity chef seen on “The Great American Recipe” and owner of Eazy Peazy Kitchen, catered the luncheon portion of the event with her hand-crafted recipes. Nikki Allemand has catered over hundreds of events and specializes in bringing farm-to-table ingredients through her meal prep delivery service catering business, Eazy Peazy Kitchen.

Shelton added, “There is nothing better than a meal catered by Celebrity Chef, Nikki Allemand, paired with the energy of the golfers, sponsors, and volunteers. It is wonderful to see them take full advantage of the connections that can be made with a day on the course.”

Aside from the perks of this exclusive networking event and premiere round of golf at one of the Treasure Valley’s most beautiful courses, the event was filled with great opportunities to promote local businesses. Over 25 sponsors were onsite for the event, and many more contributed through raffle baskets, monetary donations, etc.

Kiersten Rasmussen, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Meridian Chamber Commerce, shares, “It was an amazing day spent out on the golf course. Big thanks to our sponsors and Tuuti — the faces behind the scenes — for making this event possible.”

With community involvement as a core value, the Tuuti team is always looking for new opportunities to support local businesses and the Treasure Valley community. To find out more about the creative communications agency, or reach out about a potential community event contribution, visit tuutiagency.com.

Those looking to gather more information on the benefits and membership opportunities that the Meridian Chamber has to offer, check out their website here.

About The Meridian Chamber of Commerce:

The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization, supported by member investment and the committed involvement of leaders in our business community. The Chamber provides ways to become involved in the community through leadership opportunities, business advocacy, networking, and promotion of individual businesses.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

