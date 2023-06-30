Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: June 30, 2023

Applications Now Open: Central Iowa Job Training Program Grant

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development is now accepting applications for the next iteration of the Central Iowa Job Training Program, an opportunity that supports long-term programs to help unemployed and underemployed individuals in central Iowa develop essential skills to help attain higher-paying jobs. The next version of the grant, available for FY 23-24, is now open in www.iowagrants.gov.

See below for details and resources on the application process.

Applications and Funding

Use of Funds

Grant funds provided may be used on: Supportive Services including uniforms, program supplies, and training fees and supplies; Tuition or instructor (mentor) wages; Curriculum expenses such as textbooks, fees; Recruitment materials, including marketing efforts directly related to the program; Administrative Expenses. A maximum of 10% of eligible expenses can be uses for administrative expenses.



Eligibility

The grant is open to businesses, non-profits and consortiums of employers in good standing with the State of Iowa.

Please note that main offices of the applicant (address listed on the W-9 as the legal address of the organization) must be located and operate within the listed Central Iowa counties to be considered eligible: Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, Warren, or Webster.

Applicants may still be considered if additional businesses reside outside of the listed counties; however, funding will only be eligible for the applicants’ businesses located within the listed counties.

Priority will be given to programs within high demand occupations and programs focused on reducing unemployment.

