Attorney General Bird Response to Supreme Court Halting President Biden's Student Debt Cancellation Plan

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement today after the United States Supreme Court's decision to halt President Biden's student debt cancellation plan.

“We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov