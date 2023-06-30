Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,098 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Response to Supreme Court Halting President Biden's Student Debt Cancellation Plan

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement today after the United States Supreme Court's decision to halt President Biden's student debt cancellation plan.

“We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!”

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Response to Supreme Court Halting President Biden's Student Debt Cancellation Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more