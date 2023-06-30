SCDSS Announces New York County Director

Columbia -The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Jeffery Sanders as the new York County DSS Director beginning Monday, July 3rd. Mr. Sanders has served as the Fairfield County Director since 2018 and will continue to do so on an interim basis until a new director in Fairfield County is named.

Mr. Sanders began his DSS career in 2001 as a Family Preservation case manager. He also has frontline experience as an Adult Advocacy case manager and a Foster Care case manager during his first 14 years in Lancaster County. In 2014, he transitioned to Chester County as Foster Care and Investigations supervisor. In 2017, he served as a supervisor with Intensive Foster Care Services in York County before taking the role of Fairfield County Director in 2018.

“During my twenty-two years of service with DSS, I have been a part of many positive changes within the agency. Our agency is truly family-focused, and we try our absolute best to keep families together. I continue to serve the people of South Carolina through my work with DSS because I have a passion to help those that are less fortunate due to their circumstances and to be a voice for children and families. I am excited to start this new role in York County and look forward to working with the York County team and the office’s many external partners, providers and stakeholders.”

Mr. Sanders was born in Lancaster, SC, and graduated from Buford High School. He earned his B.S. degree in Psychology from the University of South Carolina.

For more information on DSS services available in York County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

