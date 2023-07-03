WhoisXML API Releases Premium DNS Database with Market-Leading DNS Coverage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WhoisXML API announced its recently launched Premium DNS Database. This passive DNS database is expected to be the largest in the market, with the highest number of unique, fully qualified domain names (FQDNs).
Premium DNS Database is the latest and most advanced variant of WhoisXML API’s passive DNS download services. Its expanded coverage intends to significantly contribute to the community’s efforts in addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges.
WhoisXML API CEO and founder Jonathan Zhang emphasized how this massive improvement can empower enterprises by providing a complete and up-to-date view of the DNS landscape, adding, “We’ve put extensive effort into becoming the leading DNS intelligence provider to improve Internet safety and transparency. Premium DNS Database was created to allow organizations to keep pace with endless Internet activities that produce thousands of DNS record additions and changes every minute.”
WhoisXML API unceasingly monitors the DNS, continuously adding historical DNS records to the billions already in Premium DNS Database. Like its original passive DNS database download offering, now called “Standard DNS Database,” Premium DNS Database files are downloadable in CSV format and cover the following DNS records:
- A record
- AAAA record
- MX record
- NS record
- TXT record
- CNAME record
- SOA record
- PTR record
WhoisXML API offers various subscription types with different coverage tiers and update frequencies to help enterprises track DNS record changes efficiently.
About WhoisXML API
For over a decade, WhoisXML API has aggregated, normalized, and delivered comprehensive WHOIS, IP, and DNS intelligence to more than 52,000 satisfied customers from various sectors and industries, including cybersecurity, marketing, law enforcement, e-commerce, and financial services. Visit whoisxmlapi.com for more information about our downloadable feeds, APIs, and web tools.
You may download Premium DNS Database sample files here or contact us to assess how our passive DNS database can enable your specific use case.
