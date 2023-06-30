Serafini Transportation Corp Introduces Premium Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services in New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York's trusted transportation provider, Serafini Transportation Corp, further expands its service portfolio by offering reliable non-emergency patient transport to meet growing community needs.
Since 1969, Serafini Transportation Corp has been on a committed mission to provide quality transportation services across New York, and its latest addition of non-emergency medical transportation services is set to revolutionize care for the local community. This initiative empowers individuals who require assistance in maintaining their health routines, offering them a safe, reliable mode of transport to and from medical appointments.
A significant fraction of the populace can benefit from non-emergency patient transport services, particularly the elderly, individuals with mobility limitations, and those managing specific health conditions. This new service is designed to address the challenges individuals face in maintaining an everyday life while handling their healthcare needs.
"Healthcare doesn't start and end at the hospital doors. Our non-emergency patient transport is designed to meet the needs of patients who require regular healthcare support but face transportation challenges," said Serafini Transportation Corp spokesperson. "We are continually working to break down barriers, ensuring everyone within our community can access the healthcare services when they need them."
For over five decades, Serafini Transportation Corp has been an industry leader in offering special needs and non-emergency medical transportation within a 100-mile radius of Broome County. Their reputation for safety, reliability, and efficiency has placed them within the top 1-2% of transportation companies in New York. The addition of non-emergency medical transportation services in NY allows the company to serve a broader range of community members, including elderly individuals and those with mobility limitations.
Serafini Transportation Corp provides an essential link in the healthcare chain with its non-emergency medical transportation services. The service guarantees timely transportation for routine medical appointments, hospital discharges, and dialysis treatments, among others. The company understands the importance of maintaining regular medical appointments for those with ongoing health conditions, and it is committed to providing a transport service that puts patients' needs and safety first.
"We strive to help our clients lead normal lives despite their health conditions or mobility limitations," added the spokesperson. "Our non-emergency medical transportation services in NY are designed to ensure that individuals in need have access to safe and reliable transportation options that can make their healthcare journey more manageable."
A dedicated team meticulously maintains every vehicle in the Serafini Transportation Corp fleet to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort. The company's professionally trained drivers and support staff are equipped with the skills and knowledge to cater to patients with various health conditions, offering them compassionate support during their transportation.
The company's launch of non-emergency medical transportation services in NY is a testament to its unwavering dedication to community service. Serafini Transportation Corp has taken a significant step towards helping people with health conditions lead more independent lives, alleviating the stress of transportation and allowing them to focus on their health management.
About Serafini Transportation Corp -
Established in May 1969, Serafini Transportation Corp has grown to become the largest provider of special needs and non-emergency medical transportation within a 100-mile radius of Broome County. Operating a fleet of school buses, adult daycare vehicles, and paratransit vehicles, the company is renowned for its commitment to safety, reliability, and quality of service. As a provider of management and consulting services, Serafini Transportation Corp has played an instrumental role in shaping the transportation landscape of New York.
