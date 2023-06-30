Proctortrack | Verificient Earns EU-US Privacy Shield Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Proctortrack has announced tight compliance with the EU-US Privacy Shield Certification program. The products and services by Proctortrack align with the requirements drawn in the program regarding data usage, collection, and processing of data from the European Union to the United States.
The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program was established in 2016 as a replacement for the Safe Harbor program. It was struck down by the European Court of Justice in 2015. The Privacy Shield program has provisions to allow companies to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States, ensuring that data protection follows European data protection standards.
Along with earning the highest level of data privacy and security compliance with: GDPR, FERPA, ISO, SOC2, ADA, PIPEDA, and FIPPA, Proctortrack also is the only proctoring solution to offer the SPADE Dashboard (Student Privacy and Data Expunge).
The SPADE Dashboard by Proctortrack promotes data transparency for students during ID verification, remote proctoring, and data lifecycle status. Users can view when their ID verification was conducted, approved, and processed for exam integrity and, most importantly, when their data is expunged from secure servers. Students can also request their institution’s administrators to delete data at a click of a button.
“Proctortrack has self-certified with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program, demonstrating its commitment to data privacy and ensuring that personal data is under protection when it is moving from the European Union to the United States. By complying with the Privacy Shield Framework’s requirements, we can provide our cutting-edge technological services to European Union customers while maintaining high data protection standards,” says Rahul Siddharth, COO of Proctortrack.
About Privacy Shield Certification
To participate in the Privacy Shield program, companies must self-certify with the U.S. Department of Commerce and publicly commit to comply with the Privacy Shield Framework’s requirements. The Privacy Shield Framework requires companies to implement strong data protection measures. Also give individuals the right to access, correct, or delete their data.
About Proctortrack
Celebrating 10 years! Since 2013, Proctortrack offers the world's most comprehensive live, automated, do-it-yourself, and in-classroom proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides secured sessions in over 130 countries for K12 schools, higher ed, certification programs, licensing courses, and LMSs.
Proctortrack offers 6 unique proctoring solutions with 99% accuracy:
ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
Proctortrack QA - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
ProctorLive AI - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
ProctorTA - In-Classroom Automated Proctoring
Visit https://www.proctortrack.com/
Contact
Rahul Siddharth
COO
New York, NY
rahul@verificient.com
Cell: 917-531-8185
###
