Proctortrack | Verificient to Exhibit at NCTA 2023 Conference, Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Proctortrack by Verificient will exhibit at the NCTA Annual Conference in Vegas. Allan James (VP Executive) and Jamee Robinson (Director of Finance) will represent the global online proctoring service provider at the event.
NCTA Annual Conference provides opportunities for professional networking, valuable information on technical and operational developments related to testing, and chances to interface with representatives from all of the major testing companies. Event seminars include: promoting professionalism and quality in administering testing services and programs, including issues relating to a test administration, test accessibility, test development, test scoring, assessment, and test security.
Proctortrack is a leading online proctoring solution provider for schools, universities, institutions, corporate certifications, and licensing programs. Organizations depend on Proctortrack for live, automated, and on-site proctored exams across the globe for over a decade.
Come visit Proctortrack’s table at:
NCTA 2023 Annual Conference
August 14-18, 2023
Tropicana Hotel by Bally's
3801 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89109
“We look forward to attending the NCTA 2023 Annual Conference and sharing our state-of-the-art technological advancements. Our clients across the globe have seen the benefits of Proctortrack in achieving high-value exam integrity. Our 6-level proctoring solutions can offer customizable, economically scalable, comprehensive, and robust exam security. Moreover, advanced features of our secure PEBble app (Proctored Exam-in-Browser) help overcome browser vulnerabilities in this new era aided by unauthorized ChatGPT and browser extensions,” says Allan James, VP Executive of Proctortrack.
About Proctortrack
Celebrating 10 years! Since 2013, Proctortrack offers the world's most comprehensive live, automated, do-it-yourself, and in-classroom proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides secured sessions in over 130 countries at K12 schools, higher ed, certification programs, licensing courses, and LMSs.
Proctortrack offers 6 unique proctoring solutions with 99% accuracy:
ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
Proctortrack QA - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
ProctorLive AI - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
ProctorTA - In-Classroom Automated Proctoring
Visit https://www.proctortrack.com/
About NCTA
The National College Testing Association (NCTA) is a non-profit organization of testing professionals working in post-secondary institutions, in companies with test-related products and services, and other professional testing venues. The organization maintains a comprehensive set of standards for testing centers administering paper-pencil and computer-based examinations and a compilation of useful operational guidelines and resources.
NCTA was organized in 2000 and currently has more than 2,300 members, representing over 600 post-secondary institutions. Visit website NCTA
Contact
Allan James
Executive, VP
allan@verificient.com
Jamee Robinson
Director of Finance
Jamee@verificient.com
