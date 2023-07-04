Are Escape Games Good for Spending Time with Kids in Los Angeles
Maze Rooms is excited to announce one of its biggest successes: the escape room for kids - Made especially for the youngest generations.
Escape games for kids offer a meaningful learning process in a fun and interactive way.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Escape rooms are a fun way to spend the evening with family or friends. Maze Rooms is excited to announce one of its biggest successes: the escape room for kids - Made especially for the youngest generations.
These activities target children eight years old and above, and parents can now bring their kids to a fun location in Los Angeles. With seven locations in LA and over twenty escape room concepts, Maze Room ensures that no kid spends an afternoon without a new challenge or fun.
Kids Escape Rooms: Fun & Brain Work
Research shows that everyone, including adults, has a better learning experience when learning by doing or playing. Play is how the youth discovers and comprehends the world in most species, including humans. Like the lion cubs exploring and attacking each other to play and learn, escape rooms are just one more way of learning.
Interactive puzzles included in escape rooms force children to work together to decipher codes, collect clues, recognize patterns, and get to the exit before the time is up. Players employ and develop their teamwork abilities and cognitive thinking in escape rooms. To quote a spokesperson of Maze Rooms: "Escape games for kids offer a meaningful learning process in a fun and interactive way."
Besides cognitive benefits, which are always welcome, kids appreciate the thrill of adventure. And there is nothing like trying to crack puzzle problems in themed escape rooms to create and cherish new memories. They are the perfect way to mix excitement, fun, and a challenge.
Themed Escape Rooms for Kids in LA
Escape rooms for families are supposed to be family-friendly and stimulating. That is why Maze Rooms takes pride in offering over 20 different escape room themes and concepts in Los Angeles.
For those attending for the first time, the company recommends the following adventures:
1) Pirate Bay: A 2-6 players, high-difficulty escape room for children aged ten and above. In this room, the most infamous pirate of all time, Blackbeard, encloses a priceless treasure in a cabin. The team must escape before he and his crew return to the place.
2) Lord of the Swords: A 2-6 players, medium-difficulty escape room for children aged ten and above. In this journey, the team must retrieve a mythical sword with incredible power. But here is the trick: there is an enemy trying to find you to reclaim the weapon. Will you make it?
3) Tombstone: A 2-8 players, medium-difficulty escape room for children aged eight and above. In this room, the children become cowboys and cowgirls that need to break a friend out of prison before time runs out. The only way to do so is through challenges and puzzles.
4) Pharaoh’s Tomb Escape Room: A 2-8 players, medium-difficulty puzzle game escape room for kids aged eight and above.
About Maze Rooms in Los Angeles
Maze Rooms is a reputable and well-known escape game center in Los Angeles that provides interactive experiences for families and friends. The company prides itself on offering escape rooms suitable for a wide range of occasions (even corporate meetings and team-building).
There is a theme for everyone, ranging from mystery to adventure and even horror. Of course, every escape room for kids is family-friendly and well-suited to avoid dangers or problems. These family adventures have thrilling themes for children, such as finding a treasure or becoming a mage that needs to break down a terrible curse.
Besides being a fun experience, they help family members bond and cooperate to achieve one common goal: escaping. Parents who play these games often see their relationship with their sons and daughters grow stronger. Pricing varies depending on location, difficulty level, and room size. At Maze Rooms, you can begin a new adventure for competitive and leading prices in the market.
As a side and final note, worry not if you are no kid anymore. Teenagers and adults can also enjoy such an evening of fun experiences. Young spirits can also tap into the building and have a good time together. As mentioned above, there is room for everyone.
