Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,072 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Chief Assistant State’s Attorney

Job Announcement Stutsman County

 

Closing Date: until filled

 

Chief Assistant State’s Attorney

 

Grade 25 entire salary range: $94,051 to $124,098 DOE

Minimum qualifications for Chief Assistant State’s Attorney three years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in North Dakota.

 

May under fill as Assistant State’s Attorney II or Assistant State’s Attorney I.

 

ASA II minimum qualifications: two years’ applicable legal experience, Juris Doctor degree, and license to practice law in North Dakota.

Grade 24 entire salary range: $88,360 to $116,589.

 

ASA I minimum qualifications: Juris Doctor degree and license to practice law in North Dakota.

Grade 23 starting salary range: $82,995 to $109,510. 

 

Summary of Work

Review investigations, make charging decisions, draft charges, interview witnesses, coordinate with law enforcement, negotiate with defense attorneys, and prepare for court.  Prosecute misdemeanor, felony, juvenile, and mental health cases in district court.  Write appellate briefs and argue at the ND Supreme Court. Help with hiring and training office personnel. 

A complete application must include a:  resume, cover letter, writing sample, unofficial law school transcript, and completed Stutsman County Application for Employment form.  

A copy of the Stutsman County Application for Employment form is at https://www.co.stutsman.nd.us/how-do-i/careers/

You just read:

Job Announcement - Chief Assistant State’s Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more