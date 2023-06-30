VinFast to launch EV exhibitions across Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 30 -

HÀ NỘI — VinFast will give the public a look at its new lineup of electric cars (EVs) at an exhibition running from July 7 to September 20.

A series of consecutive events will take place in 11 cities and provinces across Việt Nam, offering visitors a detailed look at the highly-anticipated new vehicles, including test drives for prospective buyers.

"VinFast - For a Green Future" is the largest series of electric car exhibitions ever held in Việt Nam. The first exhibition will be held at the Việt Xô Friendship Cultural Palace in Hà Nội from July 7 to 9, before being rolled out in ten other cities and provinces across the country.

The exhibition will be divided into different sections, including product showcases, production simulations, and test drives. It will also cater food and entertainment.

This will be the first time VinFast has displayed its comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem, including e-buses, e-scooters, e-bikes, and a complete range of electric cars.

Notably, Vietnamese consumers will be introduced to the VF 3, the VF 6, and the VF 7, as well as e-bike models. — VNS