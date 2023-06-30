Dr. Wendy Twohey, D.C., has unveiled a groundbreaking new book

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractor and owner of the Dr. Gil Center for Back, Neck, and Chronic Pain Relief, Dr. Wendy Twohey, D.C., has unveiled a groundbreaking new book titled, “The Road To Relief. The Power of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression and Non-Invasive Therapies” After years of leading the Dr. Gil Center with innovative non-surgical and drug-free treatments for chronic pain conditions, Dr. Twohey now shares her vast knowledge and expertise through her new publication. “The Road To Relief. The Power of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression and Non-Invasive Therapies” offers an accessible and comprehensive guide for understanding and managing chronic pain conditions. This book provides readers with an in-depth understanding of the nature of chronic pain and the most effective, non-invasive treatments available.

It is not merely an academic resource but an empowering tool designed to help individuals suffering from chronic pain regain control of their lives. The insightful material written by Dr. Twohey delves into a range of topics including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and other musculoskeletal disorders. In addition, the book provides readers with a deeper understanding of the diverse services offered at the Dr. Gil Center, such as chiropractic care, non-surgical spinal decompression therapy, class IV laser therapy, electroanalgesia therapy, and contour light therapy. "In ‘The Road To Relief. The Power of Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression and Non-Invasive Therapies,’ my goal is to provide readers with the knowledge they need in order to take an active role in their healing journey.

This book focuses on solutions to treating the cause of pain, naturally, rather than simply masking symptoms," said Dr. Twohey. “The Road To Relief” is a testament to Dr. Twohey’s dedication to enhancing patient care and making a tangible difference in people's lives. As she continues to champion non-invasive, effective treatments for chronic pain conditions, this new book will surely serve as an important resource for patients and healthcare providers alike. “The Road To Relief” is now available for purchase in bookstores nationwide and online. About Dr. Gil Center for Back, Neck, and Chronic Pain Relief: The Dr. Gil Center, located in Franklin, Tennessee, has been serving middle Tennessee since 1990 and is a leading healthcare facility specializing in non-surgical and drug-free treatments for chronic pain conditions.

They offer a wide range of services aimed at helping patients find relief and achieve optimal health and wellness. For more information about the Dr. Gil Center or the newly released book, please visit www.callmepainfree.com or contact the center directly at (615) 794-0800.