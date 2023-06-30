nuCamp RV runs first-ever North American Sales Event for teardrop trailers & truck campers
SUGARCREEK, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- nuCamp, a leading manufacturer of teardrop trailers and truck campers headquartered in Sugarcreek, Ohio, will hold its first-ever North American sales event on its full lineup of campers. All customers are eligible for an immediate $1,500 discount on any 2023 new, in-stock teardrop trailers, campers, or truck campers purchased from authorized U.S and Canadian nuCamp dealers between June 30th and July 17th. The promotion also applies to the new Barefoot Travel Trailer.
nuCamp is an innovative RV manufacturer that has pioneered numerous space-saving layouts and designs that have revolutionized the lightweight towable RV and truck camper segments of the recreational vehicle industry. According to nuCamp CEO Scott Hubble, “The lightweight towable travel trailer and truck camper markets continue to grow, and there are more choices in the market than ever before.” nuCamp has been instrumental in the growth and expansion of this segment by leveraging unique, European influenced and high-quality products. “Our customers are practical and they want products that reflect both their camping preferences and their values as consumers. This North American promotion helps to make our industry leading products accessible to even more consumers.”
Lightweight towable campers such as nuCamp’s T@G (pronounced “TAG”) and T@B (pronounced “TAB”) enable the company’s enthusiastic customers to go camping with passenger cars and lightweight trucks. The explosion in the pickup truck market offers truck owners the opportunity to take their adventure wherever their trucks will go. “Boondocking on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land and other remote and scenic locales has become quite a popular pastime for more adventure minded outdoor enthusiasts,” says Hubble. “The Cirrus Truck Camper provides a luxury platform while affording customers the ability to access views and vistas that are a bit further off the beaten path.” Boondocking is a type of self-contained mode of camping where connections to water, electric, and septic/sewer are unavailable.
For those who prefer a more luxurious “glamping” experience, the company’s unique Barefoot Travel Trailer is the latest addition to nuCamp’s product lineup. The Barefoot travel trailer boasts a curvy molded fiberglass body with a retro-chic design. The Barefoot offers a unique eye-catching shape, sea glass color, baby moon wheels, a 3-bottle wine rack, butcher block countertops, and dual pane windows that offer a panoramic view.
Camping saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic, and the recreational vehicle industry worked hard to keep pace with consumer demand. RVing is an economical alternative to other forms of vacationing, while providing an unparalleled level of flexibility over more traditional travel.
Customers interested in taking advantage of this limited-time promotion are encouraged to visit their local nuCamp dealer. nuCamp dealers are located across the United States and Canada. Consumers may locate a dealer in their area via the nuCamp dealer lookup tool located online at https://nucamprv.com/find-a-dealer.
