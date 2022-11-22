nuCamp Launches Innovative App to Connect Camping Community
Free uCamp app designed to connect camping owner and enthusiasts
... we continually look for ways to enhance our customers’ experience...”SUGARCREEK, OH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nuCamp, the world’s largest manufacturer of teardrop trailers, is excited to announce the launch of its new app for iOS and Android platforms. Inspired by its highly engaged owner base, this first-of-its-kind, free app was designed with a suite of features focused on connecting and educating owners and enthusiasts alike.
— Scott Hubble, nuCamp CEO
nuCamp is at the center of the teardrop camping movement and has a long-standing, active community of owners. The initial inspiration for the app came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person gatherings were discouraged, yet RV travel was increasing exponentially. It is largely for that reason that nuCamp created “uCamp:the app.” nuCamp named the app after its annual teardrop trailer rally, paying homage to their signature uCamp gathering where owners arrive as strangers but leave as friends. The company aims to offer a similarly uplifting experience through the app, utilizing technology to facilitate owner engagement and community connection. nuCamp partnered with Ohio-based software developer Augustwenty to bring the project to life.
The uCamp app has core features that all RV owners can use to enhance their camping experience: trip planning, memory and photo journaling, and through sharing experiences with family and friends. For nuCamp owners, the key experience of the app is the CONNECT feature, which enables owners to link with each other, similar to the popular Life360 app. Owners can choose to turn on their location and connect to fellow uCamp owners camping nearby. Additional app features enhance the nuCamp owner experience, including product support options and an online apparel store. The support feature allows easy access to the nuCamp knowledge base, FAQs, support articles, and product manuals, and provides contact information for both the nuCamp customer experience and warranty teams.
nuCamp CEO Scott Hubble expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “At nuCamp, we continually look for ways to enhance our customers’ experience. Our interaction doesn’t stop when a camper is purchased. The owners become part of the nuCamp family, and we love seeing the adventures and helping them get the most out of every trip.” Hubble added, “The CONNECT feature will continue to bring the feeling of camaraderie and community to owners all the time — not just at our rallies and events. This aspect of the app sets it apart from other apps in the space. Augustwenty’s experience and knowledge throughout the project was indispensable.”
The nuCamp app is available for download via the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android. For more information please visit: appsupport@nucamprv.com
About nuCamp
nuCamp manufactures the highest quality teardrop trailers, teardrop campers and truck campers available in the American market. Our recreational vehicles are the result of extensive research and development, customer feedback, and the fusion of technology and old-world craftsmanship. The dedicated craftsmen and women who work at the nuCamp facility in Sugarcreek, Ohio are committed to principles of simplistic design, high-quality fabrication, and fanatical customer support. nuCamp is the world’s largest manufacturer of teardrop trailers.
uCamp:the App - Available in Apple App Store & Google Play Store