Foghorn Tutors Appoints As President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Ethan Putterman
Foghorn Tutors announces the appointment of Ethan Putterman, Ph.D as President. Dr. Putterman will lead FT's growth strategy for K-12 college readiness program.
Foghorn Tutors is not only providing critical tutoring support to recent graduates, but striving to achieve success at early adoption of artificial intelligence in online tutoring across America.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Foghorn Tutors announces the appointment of Ethan Putterman, Ph.D. as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Dr. Putterman will lead the company's growth strategy with a focus on Foghorn Tutor's fast-growing higher education business, online tutoring and college readiness programs.
— Ethan Andrew Putterman
“Foghorn Tutors is not only providing critical tutoring support to students, but is also sharing unprecedented insights on the success of early adoption of artificial intelligence, or AI, in online tutoring today,” said Dr. Ethan Putterman. “We’re committed to supporting higher education leaders as they identify strategies that can dramatically improve student outcomes by way of external out-of-the-classroom services, such as AI and online tutoring.”
Foghorn Tutors serves a broad range of student needs throughout Florida and the South. The company’s college readiness program helps high school graduates gain college admissions linked to their SAT and ACT scores, among other core services. Chief among these programs is preparation for higher education and support for recent graduates to succeed at college during the first two years after winning admittance. Unique to Foghorn, will be early adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), such as Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, as key components of any successful online tutoring regimen.
Dr. Ethan Andrew Putterman brings over 25 years of experience in teaching and leading improvement in higher education institutions. Having taught at leading research universities internationally, he was a prestigious Harper-Schmidt Fellow at The University of Chicago. Dr. Putterman holds a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and an Masters of Science from The London School of Economics. He earned a B.A. from the University of Colorado and has a well-received book published by Cambridge University Press.
"I spent many hours consulting with students finding that a lot required academic support in core subjects before and after applying to college. Help during the final years of high school and first two years of university is essential to higher test scores and academic success. A key component of Foghorn Tutors programs will be to make such help effective and affordable in the digital age.”
In addition to his extensive leadership experience, Dr. Putterman is an accomplished novelist currently completing a book about the siege of Sarajevo and the genocide at Srebrenica (1992-96). The appointment of Dr. Ethan Andrew Putterman as President and COO is effective immediately.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman as President and COO of Foghorn Tutors
Ethan Andrew Putterman is a technology consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. Aventura and SkyLake Tutors were founded in 2022 as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer by providing a personalized one-on-one online tutoring service to undergraduates in addition to his recent appointment to Foghorn Tutors in July 2023.
