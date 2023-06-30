Biomass Gasification Market Size Expected To Reach $154.59 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Biomass Gasification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s biomass gasification market forecast, the biomass gasification market size is predicted to reach a value of $154.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global biomass gasification industry is due to increasing adoption of environment-friendly energy sources. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest biomass gasification market share. Major biomass gasification companies include Corenso United, Outotec Oyj, ANDRITZ AG, Shangqiu Haiqi Machinery Equipment, Chanderpur Works, Valmet Corporation.
Biomass Gasification Market Segments
●By Gasifier Type: Moving/Fixed Bed, Fluidized Bed, Entrained, Other Gasifier Types
●By Source: Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Waste, Liquid Biomass, Other Sources
●By Application: Chemicals, Liquid Fuels, Power, Gas Fuels
●By Geography: Western Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biomass gasification refers to the proven technology pathway that converts biomass to hydrogen and other products without burning through a controlled process including heat, steam, and oxygen. It is a process that will turn carbonaceous materials derived from biomass or fossil fuels into gases, primarily nitrogen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide. Biomass gasification is used to reduce pollution in the soil and water and is environmentally beneficial, and produces organic fertilizer.
The Table Of Content For The Biomass Gasification Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Biomass Gasification Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Biomass Gasification Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
