VWO Emerges as the Leader Across 6 Categories in G2’s Summer Reports 2023
VWO dominates G2's Summer Reports 2023, winning 12 leader badges and ranking #1 in 3 reports, thanks to its superb customer support and easy-to-use platform.INDIA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VWO, the widely acclaimed experimentation platform, has secured 19 badges in G2's Summer Reports, including 12 leader badges across 6 categories. It has been featured in a whopping 93 reports and has secured the top position in three of them. Indeed, VWO Testing has outshone its competition, emerging as the leader in the following categories:
1. Leader Summer 2023
2. Leader Enterprise
3. Leader Mid-Market
4. Leader Small-Business
5. Leader Europe
6. Momentum Leader
Customers have constantly showered trust and love on VWO. It has received a score of 91, the highest among all A/B testing tools this season. This score is based on 262 customer reviews, surpassing other A/B testing tools in terms of review count. Undoubtedly, VWO's commitment to delivering exceptional customer support has directly contributed to this success. Furthermore, the platform is consistently being enhanced to guarantee easy configuration, swift test set-up, and scalable optimization programs for businesses.
“VWO is a quick, responsive, and user-friendly CRO testing tool that has helped us to scale up testing extensively. The segmentation and targeting are easy to set up and provide many opportunities to personalize tests. Their customer and technical support is fantastic - thorough and quick. The insight capabilities provide many insights through heatmaps, session recordings, surveys, and form and funnel analysis. The preview mode is robust and makes it easy for QA tests.”- George C.
“I use VWO in a number of different ways and cannot fault it. Whether it be simple A/B testing or ongoing MVT it handles it with ease! Even use it to mask a few dev issues .” - Dan G, Head of Digital, Demon Tweek.
VWO consistently strives to align its products with industry trends and proactively cater to user requirements. Following its integration with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), users can run A/B tests, personalization campaigns, and deploy campaigns by targeting audiences in their Google Analytics account.
About G2
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace where people can discover, review, and manage the software they need to reach their potential. It is helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit us at - https://vwo.com/.
Ajit Singh
VWO
ajit.singh@vwo.com