Opkey Launches Innovative Quality Lifecycle Management Platform with Test Management and Execution Features
"Opkey's new QLM platform is a game-changer for organizations seeking to optimize cumbersome software test management," said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey.DUBLIN, CA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the leading provider of software testing solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Quality Lifecycle Management (QLM) platform offering holistic test management and execution in one singular platform. This innovative addition to Opkey's suite of testing tools empowers organizations to standardize and scale best practices across test management to ensure maximum efficiency.
Opkey's scalable test management solution enables manual, exploratory, and automated testing, while offering consolidated control and visibility throughout the entire software development process. By incorporating this new feature, Opkey revolutionizes the way QA and development teams approach and manage testing and releases.
Key Features of Opkey's Quality Lifecycle Management Platform:
1) Test Case Management: Opkey provides reusable and customizable test scenario templates based on your specific requirements. Testing activities can be planned and organized efficiently with the help of an intuitive user interface and dedicated customer success team.
2) Scale Testing Operations: Opkey simplifies the process of migrating from spreadsheets and outdated test management solutions.
3) Flexible and Powerful Reporting: Opkey offers built-in impact reports for defects, test status, and coverage, providing valuable insights into testing progress. Customizable dashboards enable organizations to generate comprehensive reports for each project, program, and release.
4) No-Code Integrations: Opkey seamlessly integrates with popular tools such as Jira, Azure DevOps, ServiceNow, GitHub, and many others. Its out-of-the-box connectors require no coding or customization, streamlining the testing process and enhancing productivity.
5) Efficient Release Management: Opkey allows the creation of multiple milestones to assess the impact of changes in new releases. By sharing test cases with other teams and maintaining project-specific versions, organizations can achieve optimum traceability and maximize efficiency.
"By automating repetitive tasks, eliminating manual errors, and enhancing collaboration, we empower teams to deliver high-quality products efficiently, boosting customer satisfaction and accelerating time-to-market," explains Goel.
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating test automation for web, mobile, and ERP applications. Opkey’s No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
Media Contacts:
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 973-769-8662
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn