First Black Women-Owned Ultra-Premium Liqueur Brand Scores Two Silver Medals at 2023 Bartender Spirit Awards
Best Friends Taia Rashid and Daphane Carter Normalize Luxury and Diversity in the Spirits Industry With Italian-Inspired 'Daphane' Limoncello
Winning this award is particularly important to us because it shows that we are making the types of spirits that spirits drinkers actually want to buy and enjoy.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining the small ranks of other bold minority women-owned brands like Mcbride Sisters of "Black Girl Magic" Wines and Fawn Weaver of "Uncle Nearest", Taia Rashid and Daphane Carter, co-founders of Cashid Beverage Ltd Co, have created the first african american women owned liqueur brand in the United States. The best friends officially announced the debut of their flagship handcrafted spirit, Daphane Limoncello, an Italian-inspired ultra-premium liqueur. Daphane is now available in two luxurious flavor varieties; traditional Limoncello and refreshing Raspberry Berrycello. The sippable spirits were recently awarded Silver Medals at the 2023 Bartenders Spirit Awards, and are now available for purchase at retailers such as Cork & Barrel Club, Total Wine, and Emilio's. As Carter and Rashid proudly take their position among the pioneering women of color delivering diversity, excellence and equity to the spirits industry, the pair have embarked on a mission to redefine the "luxe life" through their newly launched lifestyle blog, The Limoncello Life.
From conceptualizing Daphane Limoncello to being on shelves in less than ten months, the determined duo's grand entrance onto the scene comes after tenured professional careers. As the brand seeks to cater to discerning tastemakers who cherish an ultra-luxury lifestyle, Carter and Rashid are redefining the "luxe life" as a harmonious life filled with fun, family, faith and purpose. Daphane Limoncello and Berrycello's 2023 Bartender Spirits Award wins were especially meaningful for the new beverage company, as the awards recognize bartenders as the true influencers – their passions and tastes provide direction for the consumer, especially via their guidance with wine, beer or spirit recommendations. Award winners were selected based on high marks for mixability, balance, versatility, taste, mouthfeel, finish, package and price.
"We are extremely pleased that our spirits performed so highly at the recent Bartenders Spirits Awards," shared Rashid. "Winning this award is particularly important to us because it shows that we are making the types of spirits that spirits drinkers actually want to buy and enjoy."
Daphane Limoncello and Berrycello transport luxury cocktail connoisseurs to the allure of the Amalfi Coast through every sip, whether it's the perfect lemon drop martini or chilled on the rocks. The premium ready-to-drink liqueur is handcrafted with Meyer lemons and six-times distilled from corn for an ultra-premium taste. The golden elixir is inspired by the sun-drenched citrus groves of Southern Italy, where life's simple pleasures are savored and memories are made.
Visit DaphaneLimoncello.com, LimoncelloLife.com
