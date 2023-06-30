Yayasan Sativa Nusantara (YSN) Submits Medical Cannabis Policy Brief to Political Parties Participating in 2024 Election

Singgih Tomi Gumilang (Sativa Nusantara Foundation) and Ichsan Soelistio (Kapoksi 3 of the PDIP Faction, Commission lll of the DPR RI) during the submission of the Medical Cannabis Policy Brief

Johan Budi (PDI Perjuangan Commission III Faction) and Singgih Tomi Gumilang (Sativa Nusantara Foundation) During the Submission of Medical Cannabis Policy Brief to Commission III of the DPR and Political Parties