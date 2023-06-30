Yayasan Sativa Nusantara (YSN) Submits Medical Cannabis Policy Brief to Political Parties Participating in 2024 Election
Singgih Tomi Gumilang (Sativa Nusantara Foundation) and Ichsan Soelistio (Kapoksi 3 of the PDIP Faction, Commission lll of the DPR RI) during the submission of the Medical Cannabis Policy Brief
Johan Budi (PDI Perjuangan Commission III Faction) and Singgih Tomi Gumilang (Sativa Nusantara Foundation) During the Submission of Medical Cannabis Policy Brief to Commission III of the DPR and Political Parties
Yayasan Sativa Nusantara (YSN) Submits Medical Cannabis Policy Brief to All Political Parties Participating in the 2024 ElectionSELATAN, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yayasan Sativa Nusantara or Sativa Nusantara Foundation (YSN), a research and advocacy institute for medical cannabis, officially submitted a Policy Brief titled "Regulatory Reform of Medical Cannabis Regulations to Unlock More Potential in the Indonesian Healthcare Industry." The submission was made by YSN Secretary, Singgih Tomi Gumilang, and the recipients were Ichsan Soelistio and Johan Budi, members of Commission III at the House of Representatives (DPR) from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), along with Hinca Panjaitan, a member of Commission III at the House of Representatives (DPR) from the Democratic Party. This marked the beginning of a series of actions by YSN to present the Medical Cannabis Policy Brief to all political parties participating in the 2024 election.
This initiative is YSN's effort to provide holistic, comprehensive, and information, with a humanist approach, on the legal regulations of medical cannabis in various countries around the world, including the implementation and monitoring mechanisms associated with medical cannabis. By studying successful approaches used in other countries, the Policy Brief aspires to serve as a reference for stakeholders in formulating the most appropriate and effective medical cannabis regulations for implementation in Indonesia.
Secretary of Yayasan Sativa Nusantara, Singgih Tomi Gumilang, SH., MH., says, "This Policy Brief also aims to establish a robust scientific foundation for the inclusion of the cannabis plant, all plants from the cannabis genus, and all parts of the plant, including seeds, fruit, straw, processed cannabis plants or parts of the cannabis plant (such as cannabis resin and hashish), Tetrahydrocannabinol, and all isomers and stereochemical forms thereof, as well as Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol and all its stereochemical forms, into the Narcotics List Category III in the proposed amendments to the Narcotics Bill of the Republic of Indonesia."
YSN hopes that the submission of this Policy Brief can provide a better understanding to all leaders of the 2024 Election Participating Political Parties. The Policy Brief will enable them to carefully consider the cannabis-related issue in their policy planning platform. YSN is committed to encouraging ongoing scientific research and development on medical cannabis and playing an active role in promoting awareness and accurate knowledge about the potential of medical cannabis that Indonesia can benefit from.
