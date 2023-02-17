The Impact of The ASEAN Tourism Forum and TRAVEX 2023 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia
The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of The Republic of Indonesia Conveys His Highest Appreciation for a Successful ATF 2023JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/ Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency of the Republic of Indonesia, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, wishes to convey his highest appreciation to all the participants, organizers, and volunteers for hosting a highly successful ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 which was held on 2 – 5 February 2023 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Minister Uno declared, “ATF 2023 has been such a positive event - it was wonderful, exquisite and outstanding! I’ll never have enough praise to convey to all of you who had made this event so successful, especially our super team in the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MoTCE) of the Republic of Indonesia. Hard work, dedication, collaboration and a united spirit were expressed by everyone. All ASEAN Member States’ Ministers and Delegations have joined in to express their appreciation to Indonesia for hosting this outstanding event that is so important to our ASEAN community. They join with us in their determination to keep fighting for the full economic recovery in the tourism and creative economy sector.” Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia collaborates with CNN as Official Media Sponsor and TTG Asia as Official Show Daily Partner.
The B2B (Business-to-Business) TRAVEX (Travel Exchange) session between Buyers and Sellers/ Exhibitors in Hall B & C of the main ATF venue, the Jogja Expo Center, were held from 3 to 5 February 2023. This was attended by 115 buyers from 29 countries and 348 sellers/ exhibitors from 10 ASEAN Member States: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has reported total potential business transactions should reach USD $ 60 million from 134,609 transaction packages.
As well, the potential transaction total for Indonesia Packages was estimated to be USD $ 15,8 million from 83,686 transaction packages.
Furthermore, there was also impressive economic activity from the Indonesia Tourism, Culinary Festival and Creative Economy Industries Exhibition at the B2C (Business to Consumers) session which was held from 2 – 5 February 2023. There were 205 exhibitors and more than 6.000 visitors whose total transactions reached Rp. 8.12 billion (USD$536,000).
MoTCE also reported the impact of ATF 2023 on the local economy of the Special Region of Yogyakarta Province (DIY) had an estimated direct impact of 55,5 billion rupiah (USD $3.6 million). The estimated total impact of direct, indirect and the induction amount was 5,6 trillion rupiah (USD $369 million).
The Chairwoman of ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 and the Chairman of the Yogyakarta Regional Tourism Promotion Board, Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Bendara said that, “ATF TRAVEX offered golden and strategic opportunities from which we have taken full advantage of together in order to promote tourism destinations in Yogyakarta as well as the many outstanding destinations all over Indonesia. One of the key elements of the ATF 2023 agenda was TRAVEX, a trade- only mart that showcased the biggest ASEAN product contingents, tourism destinations and travel services by facilitating selling, buying and promoting destinations in global networks. We are grateful to the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy for hosting ATF TRAVEX 2023 that allowed
us to the greatest extent possible to build back stronger. Overall, we can state that ATF TRAVEX 2023 brought many positive impacts for all of us.”
