Clinitouch announces pioneering international partnership as it takes remote health tech to South Africa

Japie, Bruce and Chris visit the Care Kahle Medical Centre in Alexandra

First-of-its-kind partnership between Clinitouch and Synaxon to help transform healthcare services in South Africa, using proven technology from the UK’s NHS.

The collaboration makes total sense for the future of healthcare in South Africa, and we look forward to launching our first project very soon.” — Japie de Jongh, CEO at Synaxon

UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinitouch has joined forces with a leading healthcare organisation to help deliver more efficient healthcare delivery for patients, providers, and funders in South Africa.

The remote monitoring technology, developed by Spirit Health and powered by Microsoft Azure, allows medics to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care outside of hospitals & clinics.

The partnership with Synaxon – providers of the first fully-integrated electronic healthcare record in South Africa – was brokered by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, who organised the first meeting during a trade mission to Johannesburg.

By adding the Clinitouch patient application to its existing portfolio of digital health software, Synaxon will be able to provide healthcare organisations with real-time remote measurement of patients’ vital signs and symptoms. This allows medical teams to provide more proactive, enhanced care from any location, at a more affordable cost.

Japie de Jongh, CEO at Synaxon, commented: “This partnership helps us to unlock efficiency and build trust between all areas of the healthcare system. The added functionality of Clinitouch to our electronic health record means that the clinician can focus on their clinic duties while the system generates the invoice for services delivered. The collaboration makes total sense for the future of healthcare in South Africa, and we look forward to launching our first project very soon.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director for Clinitouch, said: “Synaxon’s experience and drive for pushing healthcare forward through digital initiatives in South Africa was a stand-out for us. Their passion aligns closely with our own vision and values, so they are everything we are looking for in a partner.

“From the first visit to a health clinic in Alexandra to experience the healthcare challenges and realities first-hand, to the many conversations we’ve had since, we’re really excited to launch transformational projects in the very near future, which will deliver fantastic long-term health outcomes for patients.”

Tony Lowther, Sector Director for Healthcare and Life Sciences in Africa at the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), added: “The Clinitouch story is a perfect example of how DBT in action can make a real difference in assisting UK companies gain traction in the healthcare sector across Africa. We are uniquely positioned to bring parties together – creating the perfect environment where needs are matched by UK innovation and solutions. In this case, we were able to identify an opportunity from two separate conversations – we had the commercial intelligence and agility to react quickly – and a UK / Africa partnership was born.”

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways across diseases including diabetes, heart failure and COPD.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a DBT-backed global partnership program, with companies interested in introducing the tech to their respective countries encouraged to apply for the scheme.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com.