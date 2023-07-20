Kade Ventures Acquires GleamXLights: Uniting Two Industry Giants for Global Illumination
Kade Ventures has announced its acquisition of GleamXLights, a reputable and long-established business-to-business lighting brandDELAWARE, US, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous deal that is set to reshape the landscape of the lighting industry, Kade Ventures, a leading private equity company, has announced its acquisition of GleamXLights, a reputable and long-established business-to-business lighting brand. The acquisition, valued at millions of dollars, marks a strategic investment and a significant milestone for both companies, positioning them as formidable forces in the global market.
GleamXLights, founded in 2014 with a clear mission to deliver high-quality lighting products tailored to the specific needs of warehouses and industrial facilities, quickly earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to excellence and competitive pricing. Over the years, the company's dedicated team developed a deep understanding of the unique lighting requirements in these spaces, forging strong partnerships with clients and contractors who serve these industries.
With an eye towards growth and expansion, GleamXLights diversified its offerings to include commercial lighting fixtures, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of LED fixtures, encompassing even decorative lighting options. The brand's relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction earned it the trust of clients worldwide.
Kade Ventures, renowned for its strategic investments and successful portfolio, recognized the immense potential in GleamXLights and the brand's alignment with its own vision. Sources say that there have been acquisition talks happening for almost over a year. Driven by a desire to take GleamXLights to new heights, Kade Ventures aims to leverage its robust marketing and advertising teams to promote the brand globally as well as strengthen its online presence.
"From Kade's inception, we have been in support of sustainability and helping local vendors compete with industry giants," stated Deepanshu Bedi, the CEO of Kade Ventures.
"GleamXLights, already a well-established name in the electricity domain, is a perfect fit for our strategic vision. This acquisition allows us to assist them in growing sustainably and making their supply chain more efficient and environmentally friendly."
GleamXLights' journey to success is a testament to its dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. Starting as a lighting consultancy in 2010, the company expanded its expertise in lighting solutions and business aspects in 2012. By 2015, GleamXLights had already expanded its reach to several countries, including Spain, Germany, the Middle East, South East Asia, France, and Central Europe.
In 2018, the brand's commitment to quality and efficiency led to the revamping of its lighting supply chain, further elevating its product offerings. In 2022, GleamXLights established a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in the City of Devor, Delaware, USA, bolstering its production capabilities and reaffirming its commitment to meeting the growing demands of its global customer base.
Together, Kade Ventures and GleamXLights now stand as two industry giants, united by their shared vision for sustainable growth and customer-centric solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and eco-consciousness, the combined resources and talents of both companies are set to redefine the lighting industry and illuminate spaces around the world.
As the two brands move forward, the world can expect a new era of lighting solutions that cater to a diverse array of needs, enhancing environments and empowering businesses with efficient and sustainable lighting options.
