Kade Ventures Announces Strategic Acquisition of Multiple Brands from Blue Ribbon Group
Kade Ventures is pleased to announce its major acquisition of multiple brands from the renowned marketing company Blue Ribbon Group.INDIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kade Ventures, a leading private equity company, is pleased to announce its major acquisition of multiple brands from the renowned marketing company Blue Ribbon Group. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for Kade Ventures as it expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the market.
As part of the multi-crore deal, Kade Ventures has also absorbed Blue Ribbon Group's South East Asian marketing, sales, data, operations teams, and office spaces located in India, the Philippines, and Ukraine. This move signifies Kade Ventures' commitment to leveraging the existing infrastructure and expertise of Blue Ribbon Group to drive growth and success for the acquired brands.
Kade Ventures, renowned for its expertise in private equity, has successfully nurtured and propelled various prominent names in the industry. With this acquisition, the company aims to utilize its marketing and technology capabilities to fuel the growth of the acquired brands.
In an official statement, the CEO Deepanshu Bedi of Kade Ventures said, "We have been working with numerous B2C brands in the past and have gained a deep understanding of customer needs. Our focus has always been on serving customers with the best solutions based on their intent. This approach has contributed to our success across multiple ventures, including publishing and SaaS. Through extensive research, we have identified acquired brands as a new industry with immense potential. This acquisition aligns with our growth strategy and vision for the future."
Kade Ventures looks forward to combining its extensive industry knowledge and resources with the acquired brands to deliver innovative and customer-centric solutions. With the integration of Blue Ribbon Group's teams and regional offices, Kade Ventures is poised to enhance its presence in South East Asia and further strengthen its global footprint.
About Kade Ventures:
Kade Ventures is a leading private equity company known for its strategic investments in various industries. With a strong focus on customer-centric solutions, Kade Ventures aims to drive growth and value creation for its portfolio brands. By leveraging its expertise in marketing and technology, Kade Ventures continues to expand its presence and impact in the market.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ankit Ameria
Kade Ventures
ankit.ameria@kadeventures.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn