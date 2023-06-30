Award-Winning Haitian artists Guy Robert Jean and Natalie Jean Release French Duet
“A wish fulfilled...Love You Pops” – Natalie JeanKENSINGTON, MD, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Jean is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of her duet with her father “Je Me Demande".
Produced by Guy Robert Jean and Natalie Jean, the single is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, and various digital online stores. It is also available on all streaming platforms.
On April 4, 2023, Natalie’s father, Guy Robert Jean, died of cancer. Before his death, one of his wishes was to perform a duet with his daughter Natalie.
Says Natalie, “When you are a young child, you can never imagine your parents dying. You think that your parents will live forever. As you get older, you start to realize that your time together is limited and that you should make every moment count. Grief is a horrible place to be. I tried to think of a way to honor my father. One of his wishes before his passing was to perform a duet with me. Thank God for technology. I decided to record his song “Je Me Demande” as a duet. I chose this song in particular, because of the current situation in Haiti. The song is about asking where God is in regards to the violence and political crisis in Haiti, as well as, the rest of the world. It also asks the Haitian people to unite for a better Haiti.
Currently, Guy Robert Jean and Natalie Jean are nominated in the World category in the Hollywood Independent Music Awards for their song "Smoking Ke Fan".
Guy Robert Jean was a singer/songwriter who played acoustic guitar. He sang in French, English, Spanish and Creole. His music charms and energizes you with his French and romantic ballads and boleros. Because of his warm, charming and unique voice, he has often been compared to the late Nat King Cole, and to the French singer, Georges Brassens.
Natalie does not follow any guidelines or rules when she writes her music. She stays true to herself writing and singing from her heart and soul, trying to create music that makes a difference, music that people can take to heart and feel connected to.
She is a Haitian American singer/songwriter that specializes in Americana/Country music. She can sing in English, French, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Natalie Jean has been nominated for and won many awards for her music. She has won two gold medals at the Global Music Awards. Most recently, she won a silver medal for her Americana song “Heroes”. Also, her song “Authentically Me” won First Place in the 2023 Montgomery Country Commission’s Girl Power Contest.
Listen:
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/track/0UGE5JYtjsNgxL0tVlZy0k?si=d3b2d1a3d80e46d2
Purchase on Itunes:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/je-me-demande-radio-edit/1692821503?i=1692822026
To schedule an interview with Natalie Jean, please contact her at: http://www.natalie-jean.com
