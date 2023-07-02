CVCU to Host Parenting and Education Homeschool Conference
The CVCU model is designed to teach students of all ages to think critically and to solve real-world challenges. RFRSH 2023 will equip and encourage parents for the academic journey ahead.”CHULA VISTA, CA, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 22, Chula Vista Christian University will host a community parenting and education conference at their college campus, 1227 Eastlake Parkway, Chula Vista.
Parents are invited to dynamic, engaging workshops on attachment parenting with local Marriage and Family Therapist Brian Reiswig; hands-on curriculum instruction for the My Father’s World program with curriculum founder David Hazell, personalized training in The Principle Approach, and academic support for special needs education, early learners, learning styles, keeping records in home education, and much more.
Dr. Lisa Dunne, president of CVCU, says the RFRSH Conference is designed to support families in Chula Vista and beyond who are exploring alternative methods of education for their preschool to college students. Through its on-campus and online programming, CVCU offers parent-driven, homeschool-based educational alternatives for students of all ages.
“CVCU is committed to serving the City of Chula Vista with affordable, innovative education,” Dr. Dunne says. “As a 20-year veteran of higher education and a lifelong homeschooling parent myself, I’ve seen the fallibility of traditional modern education. The CVCU model is designed to teach students of all ages to think critically and to solve real-world challenges. RFRSH 2023 will equip and encourage parents for the academic journey ahead.”
About CVCU: Chula Vista Christian University is a mentor-driven, faith-based, debt-free university offering in-person and online Bachelor of Arts and Science degree programs in computer science, mechanical engineering, psychology, political science, communication, pre-medicine, education, and entrepreneurship, with several emphasis opportunities. CVCU students learn in a cohort-based, self-directed model, where classes are conducted in circles instead of rows, through dialogue instead of lecture. CVCU provides a marketplace focus that utilizes mentorships and internships to develop real-world problem-solving skills. The Academy at CVCU offers affordable core and elective course support for homeschooling parents from preschool through high school. Learn more at www.CVCU.us/theacademy.
About Dr. Lisa Dunne: Dr. Lisa is a dynamic, award-winning educator with 20 years of experience in higher education. She is the host of the MindsetMatters Radio Show (KPraise Radio) and the author of six books, including Outsourced: Why America’s Kids Need an Education Revolution, The Multigenerational Marketplace, and The Science of Social Influence. She holds a PhD in Human Development, a Master’s degree in Organizational Systems, and a Master’s degree in Communication. Learn more about her work partnering with pastors and parents in her church-based academy models at DrLisaDunne.com.
CVCU’s RFRSH 2023 Parenting and Education Conference runs from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on July 22, 2023 for only $50. Lunch is included, and the program is followed by an optional meet-the-professor hors d’oeuvre hour, where prospective college students and parents can learn more about CVCU’s mission and method. Conference registration is open through July 17th. Visit www.cvcu.us/rfrsh2023 for conference information or contact Esteban Elias at info@cvcu.us.
