STONE SENATE HEADS ACROSS THE POND ON FIRST-EVER EUROPEAN TOUR
Southern Rock Band Signs Overseas Booking Representation With Teenage Head Music
— Lead Singer, Clint Woolsey
“Stone Senate is one of today’s most adventurous and prolific rock bands. Their music soars to life with the guitar work unmatched in today’s rock arena, the brothers hold down the rhythm, and Clint has an amazing presence as his voice tells you their story.” — Grammy Award-Winning Producer, Toby Wright.
Nashville-based southern soul and rock ‘n’ roll band Stone Senate signs booking representation with Teenage Head Music for their first-ever European tour. The highly acclaimed five-piece band embodies the true essence of southern rock and country music. Having been together since 2012, the band has played over 600 shows across the United States and is expanding globally on their 26-date tour stop taking place in November and December.
Teenage Head Music is a European booking agency established in 1998. Providing a full touring service for artists and bands, they support musical touring acts across the European continent.
Lead singer Clint Woolsey says, “We want to thank Teenage Head Music for giving us a shot to tour Europe for the first time! We have been running the roads here in the United States for several years now, and we could not be more excited to take this show across the pond.” Stone Senate continues to captivate audiences across the U.S., and the band is ready to take touring to the next level.
Stone Senate recently released their full-length album Between the Dark and the Light. The 13-song album infuses rock vocals with country and soulful influences, creating a unique sound of their own. Preparing to grace the international stage, the band will bring their electric artistry to the global stage. Each performance will combine amplified musicianship, sound, and emotion to push rock boundaries.
Stone Senate has been referred to as a heavier version of Lynyrd Skynyrd crossed with The Allman Brothers Band and continues to steadily build a solid following through relentless year-round touring. Their strong streaming numbers have landed them on numerous playlists, including Apple Music’s “New in Country” and “Country Roads.” With their songwriting chops and unmistakable stage presence, the American powerhouse band is a true rock 'n' roll creative force. The European tour will showcase new original music, band favorites, and audience favorites alike.
Stone Senate European Tour Dates
17/11/2023 Krefeld-Germany @ Kulturrampe
18/11/2023 Isernhagen-Germany @ Blues Garage
19/11/2023 Enschede-Netherland @ Mystiek Theatre
20/11/2023 Verviers-Belgium @ Spirit Of 66
21/11/2023 Bremen-Germany @ Meisenfrei
22/11/2023 Norderstedt-Germany @ Musicstar
24/11/2023 Joldelund-Germany @ Gerd’s Juke Joint
25/11/2023 Lauchhammer-Germany @ Real Music Club
27/11/2023 Bratislava-Slovakia @ Muzeum Obchodu
28/11/2023 Fürth-Germany @ Kofferfabrik
29/11/2023 Heilbronn-Germany @ Waldhaus
30/11/2023 Eppstein-Germany @ Café Wunderbar
01/12/2023 Singwitz-Germany @ Kesselhaus
02/12/2023 Kufstein-Germany @ Kufa
03/12/2023 Rimsting-Germany @ Blues am Chiemgau
05/12/2023 Barcelona-Spain @ Parallel 62 Club
06/12/2023 Castellon de la Plana-Spain @ Sala Because
07/12/2023 Zaragoza-Spain @ Rock & Blues
08/12/2023 Santander-Spain @ Sala Niágara
09/12/2023 Aviles-Spain @ Centro Niemeyer
10/12/2023 Vitoria-Spain @ Urban Rock Concept
11/12/2023 Lierganes-Spain @ Rock Beer the Brew
13/12/2023 Chambéry-France @ Brin de Zinc
14/12/2023 Besançon-France @ Bar de L’U
15/12/2023 Holzminden-Germany @ Club Musik
16/12/2023 Dortmund-Germany @ Blue Notez
