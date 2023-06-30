The Push - A Skateboarding Relay Across America for Invisible Disabilities Association
June 20th, Paul Kent, Miles Kipper, Andy Andras and Rick Stubblefield will attempt the Fastest Known Time for a skateboarding relay from Virginia to Oregon.
So incredible! The Push - A Skateboarding Relay Across America attempting to enter the record books and supporting all people who live with Invisible Disabilities.”PARKER, CO, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible disabilities are often misunderstood, but that doesn't mean they're any less real. It is estimated that 20% of people in the United States have disabilities and 80% live with an invisible disability.
The Push is a skateboarding relay across America that is attempting to enter the record books and support all people who live with invisible disabilities. Starting June 20, 2023, the team of Paul Kent, Miles Kipper, Andy Andras and Rick Stubblefield will attempt to set the Fastest Known Time for a skateboarding relay across America, from Williamsburg, Virginia to Newport, Oregon. The team’s support will be provided by Jack Smith, legendary skateboard and record holder himself, who has crossed the US 5 times throughout his life. Jack will be joined by his son, Dylan, who crossed the US in 2013 with his dad.
The Push is more than just a physical challenge - it's also a mental one. Each team member will be skating an average of 40 to 50 miles per day, and they'll be doing it all while raising awareness for the Invisible Disabilities Association.
The team is a diverse group of athletes, Paul Kent from Calgary, Alberta is most known for his involvement in Long Treks on Skate Decks which includes long distance pushes throughout Peru and Morocco. Paul has also competed in international distance races. Miles Kipper resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota has competed in the IDSA 24 Hour Ultraskate and also produces LDPcast - The Distance Skateboarding Podcast. Andy Andras is a former world record for most miles pushed in a 24 hour period, 308 miles. He currently holds the 24 hour for most miles skate-poled, an event where the skater is propelled by a pole. The activity is similar to the water sport of standup paddling. Rick Stubblefield, the oldest member of the team, at 57 years young, lives in Wheat Ridge, Colorado and has competed in numerous long distance races including the Ultraskate.
You can follow The Push online at push4ida.org. There, you can learn more about the team and the cause, and you can also donate to help support their efforts. You can Text "PUSH4IDA" TO 44321 to give as well.
