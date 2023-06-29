Pelosi Announces Nearly $1 Million for San Francisco Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

San Francisco – Today, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced that San Francisco will soon receive nearly $1 million in federal grants to support veterans experiencing homelessness. This funding from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) will support the efforts of Bay Area organizations that help veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness reintegrate into the workforce.

“By investing in the saintly work of Swords to Plowshares and Humanmade, this new federal funding honors the service of our San Francisco veterans with a path toward a brighter future,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “These U.S. Department of Labor grants will support efforts to connect thousands of vulnerable veterans to jobs in the Bay Area and provide critical services to ease their reentry into the workforce. In doing so, Swords to Plowshares and Humanmade keep our sacred obligation as Americans: just as the military leaves no one behind on the battlefield, we must leave no veteran behind when they come home.”

"Helping veterans regain stability, including getting back to work, has been at the root of our mission since day one," said Michael Blecker, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. "With this renewed HVRP funding, we look forward to tailoring programs for older veterans and veterans with lived experiences to empower them to find the next chapter of life through meaningful employment opportunities."

“Humanmade is honored to have the opportunity to further support veterans who are currently facing housing insecurities. Through our Next Generation Manufacturing Training program, Humanmade can help vets obtain jobs that will provide them with a living wage and opportunity for advancement in the resilient and ever-growing advanced manufacturing sector,” Ryan Spurlock, Founder & Executive Director of Humanmade said. “All Humanmade trainees obtain professional instruction, hands-on training and access to Humanmade’s machines, tools and supportive community of manufacturers, designers and entrepreneurs. Through our cutting-edge training, veterans can become more competitive in today's job market while also obtaining the skills to pursue their own entrepreneurship vision and goals. Our vets deserve to have job security, food on their plates and warm beds to sleep in. Humanmade is committed to making that happen, by providing pathways to stability, safety, and security.”

Administered by the DOL Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) provides funding for three years to support services for veterans experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness to learn occupational skills, gain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities, and receive job search and placement assistance. Swords to Plowshares will receive $500,000 and Humanmade will receive $380,000 from today's HVRP grant announcement.

Speaker Emerita Pelosi previously secured nearly $1 million in 2022 Community Project Funding for Swords to Plowshares’ new Veterans Community Center that serves Bay Area veterans in need with expanded hours, nutritious meals and community-building activities.