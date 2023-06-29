Gov. Cox declares July 2 as a day of prayer and thanksgiving

NEWS RELEASE

June 29, 2023

Gov. Cox issues declaration giving thanks for record breaking water levels, asks Utahns to join in prayers of thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (June 29, 2023) – Today, Gov. Spencer Cox is declaring Sunday, July 2, 2023, as a day of prayer and thanksgiving in Utah. He’s asking faith leaders and all Utahns throughout the state to join in offering prayers of thanks after a year of record-breaking snowfall.

Utah has suffered from historic drought conditions and experienced exceptionally low soil moisture and reservoir storage. Parts of the state have experienced drought conditions nearly every year since 2000, with “extreme” and “exceptional” drought conditions statewide during 2021 and 2022.

For the past two years, Gov. Cox has asked Utahns to unite in prayer to plead for divine help.

“I believe prayer can be a powerful tool,” Gov. Cox said. “There is real power in people of all different faiths and backgrounds uniting together and pleading for help from a higher authority than our own. I also believe that people who pray for water will conserve water, and we need to continue to conserve.”

Utahns not only expressed faith and hope through prayer, but did their part to conserve tens of billions of gallons of water. Utah’s 2022-2023 winter received record-breaking snowfall. Almost all of the state’s reservoirs are full, the Great Salt Lake has risen five-and-a-half feet and Lake Powell is up more than 60 feet.

To show gratitude for the water-filled year, Gov. Cox is asking once again that Utahns unite in prayer — only this time, to say prayers of gratitude.

Declaration can be viewed here.

