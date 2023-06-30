Energy America Solar Modules on its way towards Tier 1 portal
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomberg Finance Energy News (BNEF) first introduced its tiered ranking system to help distinguish higher quality solar manufacturers from the hundreds of others in the industry. BNEF ranks module manufacturers as tier 1 if the company provided in-house manufactured panels to six different projects that have been non-recourse financed by six different banks over the past two years. Since non-recourse financing does not allow the lender to pursue anything other than the collateral, it’s an indication that the bank has confidence in the manufacturer.
But what goes into making a tier 1 PV module actually tier 1?
Several factors contribute to producing the high quality and reliable modules that solar project stakeholders want to keep using.
Let’s take a look at the rigorous manufacturing processes, controls and testing that come together to make a tier 1 PV module.
Robust internal quality control
Implementing robust internal quality control processes is the first step in manufacturing Tier 1 quality PV modules. This includes quality control throughout the entire value chain.
One way to go about this is for the solar company’s upstream business model to tightly control quality over every step of the manufacturing process. This starts with silicon crystallization all the way through to module deployment in the field.
With these internal quality controls in place, the manufacturer can maintain high reliability and solid module performance. These are some of the key panel's characteristics that project stakeholders want for their installations.
Third-party recognition
Independent third-party testing and recognition are other important aspects that help create the environment for producing tier 1 PV modules.
For instance, two highly respected independent organizations that do this for the solar industry include PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) and DNV GL. PVEL is the leading independent lab of the downstream solar industry. Meanwhile, DNV GL operates in more than 100 countries as an accredited registrar and classification society. These two organizations know the solar industry better than anyone. Their credible third-party testing and independent product performance reviews help guide the solar industry in determining the top performers.
Standard industry warranties
When a solar manufacturer includes an industry standard warranty, it means the company stands by its products.
A solar company recognized as fully bankable stands a much better chance to still be in business for the warranty’s duration. This isn’t as much of a sure shot with solar companies that lack a similar level of bankability.
How Energy America solar panels checks these boxes.
Combined, a dedication to these factors all contribute to making PV modules the go-to brand for solar project stakeholders to consistently use in installations.
Due to this commitment, Energy America Solar Panels has received industry recognition as a Tier 1 solar manufacturer. Energy America solar modules has been used widely for the advanced power generation projects.
Most recently, Energy America's new 500 and 600 series recently passed the TUV Rheinland PV Module IEC standard serial test and obtained two certificates, IEC 61215 and IEC 61730. This makes the EA series the first modules to obtain these certifications in the PV industry.
But what really sets Energy America Solar modules apart from the rest of the pack is that we consistently partner with major developers, EPC’s and distributors around the world. By delivering unrivaled project success for our partners, Energy America maintains its reputation as a truly best-in-class manufacturer.
Energy America accomplishes these feats with its 300 in-house quality tests that guarantee the reliability and performance of its products.
Not only Energy America solar modules are designed and manufactured in USA, but EA furthermore supports global power plant projects no matter in which continent.
Want to learn more about what makes Energy America a tier 1 module manufacturer? Contact us today.
About Energy America
Energy America is an independent renewable energy engineering, construction, procurement, consultancy & solar module manufacturing firm operating worldwide in renewables. EA has been involved in the solar industry since more than 15 years worldwide. EA was founded in 2008 as an
engineering firm. In 2010 EA commenced innovation of solar cells in Germany with assistance from Berlin Energy and Exim bank under the
advanced research and development of higher efficiency solar modules for Deep space exploration and power generation. In 2013 EA established its first solar module manufacturing facility in Vietnam to cover for EA solar farm projects in Middle East for multiple oil rigs, initially EA invested in 500MW and further expansion to 1.8GW by 2016. In 2018, EA invested 650 million in the United States of America for the establishment of 1GW solar module production facility in California to cater for the USA market. Later on, expansion in production towards the IRA act for domestically produced panels. In 2020 EA creates three new divisions towards turnkey EPC approach and originations to cater for the global energy demand and power generation in the USA and around the globe.
Nathan Smith
Nathan Smith
