Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,953 in the last 365 days.

California Judiciary Fares Well in New State Budget

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Legislature’s proposed 2023-34 budget, a spending plan that allocates $5.2 billion to the judiciary and largely maintains funding for the branch despite a $31.5 billion statewide deficit. Lawmakers also sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a budget-related bill that would extend authority to use remote proceedings in civil cases through 2025.

You just read:

California Judiciary Fares Well in New State Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more