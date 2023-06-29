California Judiciary Fares Well in New State Budget

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Legislature’s proposed 2023-34 budget, a spending plan that allocates $5.2 billion to the judiciary and largely maintains funding for the branch despite a $31.5 billion statewide deficit. Lawmakers also sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a budget-related bill that would extend authority to use remote proceedings in civil cases through 2025.
