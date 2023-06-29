Submit Release
$5B courts budget intact for now as legislative year nears end

(Subscription required) The $5 billion budget for the judicial branch has emerged intact — for now. “This year’s budget represents a continued commitment by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to support the judicial branch with a sustainable budget, which is a cornerstone of our ability to provide access to justice for all Californians,” said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero in a statement.

