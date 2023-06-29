Justice Marsha Slough announces plan to retire

(Subscription required) Ending a two-decade-long career on the judiciary, Justice Marsha G. Slough announced she will retire from the 4th District Court of Appeal on Aug. 31. Slough was the first openly gay justice on the 4th District. Over the course of her tenure, she has authored 454 opinions, including 55 of which have been published.
