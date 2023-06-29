Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,907 in the last 365 days.

Justice Marsha Slough announces plan to retire

(Subscription required) Ending a two-decade-long career on the judiciary, Justice Marsha G. Slough announced she will retire from the 4th District Court of Appeal on Aug. 31. Slough was the first openly gay justice on the 4th District. Over the course of her tenure, she has authored 454 opinions, including 55 of which have been published.

You just read:

Justice Marsha Slough announces plan to retire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more