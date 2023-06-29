Submit Release
FEMA Provides $16.7 Million to North Dakota

DENVER – FEMA has approved $16.7 million in Public Assistance funding for COVID-19 in North Dakota. This FEMA funding is pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. 

The North Dakota Department of Health received $9,404,884 for COVID-19 labor costs, materials, and contract services. This included laboratory testing supplies and equipment, more than 20,000 PCR test kits and the laborers to administer the tests. The contracts covered the transportation and storage of COVID-19 supplies and testing samples, janitorial services and bio-waste removal and disposal.

The department received $5,099,289 for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and vaccine administration at 69 pop-up vaccination clinics statewide. The costs include lodging and travel expenses for 120 full time workers transporting supplies between sites and workers participating in medically related activities. 

The department received $1,060,119 for community-based testing labor, materials purchases of diagnostic tests, sample collection, analysis, and reporting of COVID-19, and $1,167,510 for testing materials and warehouse rental. 

FEMA has provided more than $184 million in Public Assistance funding for the North Dakota COVID-19 response to date. This assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2020 and represents 100 percent of the total cost of the project.  

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.

