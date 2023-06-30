Lado F1 visa first day and field trip
EINPresswire.com/ -- LADO International Institute is proud to announce that on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, started a new session of our Intensive Program of English as a Second Language, which will run through July 24, 2023. On this first day of classes, we wanted to welcome our students with our traditional Welcome Breakfast and Lunch. We set up the private Students’ Lounge with a large display of several items, so they could enjoy a delicious breakfast in the morning, and pizzas in the afternoon, right after they finished their classes! The new students also met all our highly qualified team of teachers and staff, experienced our pleasant and well-equipped classrooms and modern facilities. On a related note, those students who drive, took advantage of the ample free parking offered by LADO, although our location is also conveniently located just two short blocks from the Spring Hill metro station, on the Silver line, in the Tyson’s Corner area.
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, students were taken to our monthly field trip. This time, they were taken to visit all the monuments, touristic attractions and historic sites in Washington, DC, our Nation’s capital. These activities allow the students to practice their English skills in a fun environment while learning about the city and meeting new friends from all over the world.
LADO International Institute is known not only for the high quality of our classes but also for treating our students like friends. We strongly believe that offering students quality education in a friendly environment is our best advertising.
In addition, we also support our students during the entire visa application process. It does not matter if they want to apply for an F1 visa in their countries or if they are already in the USA and want to start a Change of Status process. LADO International Institute has a select group of well-trained admission officers ready to advise our prospective students in all F1 visa related matters.
We would like to take advantage of this opportunity to share with you our Class Schedule for the year 2024, which you can see attached to this press release.
45 years of proven academic experience, and hundreds of thousands of happy students are a testimony to the quality of instruction offered in our school. Last but not least, LADO International Institute is a recognized member in good standing of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an added recognition that validates our academic excellence.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
On Thursday, June 29, 2023, students were taken to our monthly field trip. This time, they were taken to visit all the monuments, touristic attractions and historic sites in Washington, DC, our Nation’s capital. These activities allow the students to practice their English skills in a fun environment while learning about the city and meeting new friends from all over the world.
LADO International Institute is known not only for the high quality of our classes but also for treating our students like friends. We strongly believe that offering students quality education in a friendly environment is our best advertising.
In addition, we also support our students during the entire visa application process. It does not matter if they want to apply for an F1 visa in their countries or if they are already in the USA and want to start a Change of Status process. LADO International Institute has a select group of well-trained admission officers ready to advise our prospective students in all F1 visa related matters.
We would like to take advantage of this opportunity to share with you our Class Schedule for the year 2024, which you can see attached to this press release.
45 years of proven academic experience, and hundreds of thousands of happy students are a testimony to the quality of instruction offered in our school. Last but not least, LADO International Institute is a recognized member in good standing of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an added recognition that validates our academic excellence.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
Lado Institute
+1 617-599-7036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok